CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.85. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $423,054.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

