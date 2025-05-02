Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,145 shares of company stock worth $1,031,391 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 20.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 188,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

