Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $49.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,980.50. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,145 shares of company stock worth $1,031,391. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,075,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,322,000 after purchasing an additional 399,977 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,407,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,903,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Criteo by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,126 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,978,000 after acquiring an additional 743,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Criteo by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

