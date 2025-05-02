Critical Comparison: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) vs. TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TotalEnergies and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 5 4 3 2.83 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 0.00

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus price target of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 20.22%. Given TotalEnergies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.5% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TotalEnergies and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 7.34% 15.22% 6.45% Battalion Oil 12.02% -137.74% -11.27%

Volatility and Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TotalEnergies and Battalion Oil”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $195.61 billion 0.71 $15.76 billion $6.66 8.67 Battalion Oil $193.89 million 0.11 -$3.05 million ($4.31) -0.29

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Battalion Oil on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

