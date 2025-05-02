Critical Comparison: Leishen Energy (NASDAQ:LSE) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Leishen Energy (NASDAQ:LSE – Get Free Report) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Leishen Energy and TechnipFMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leishen Energy N/A N/A N/A TechnipFMC 7.63% 20.11% 6.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Leishen Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TechnipFMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leishen Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 TechnipFMC 0 1 11 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Leishen Energy and TechnipFMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

TechnipFMC has a consensus price target of $36.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.89%. Given TechnipFMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Leishen Energy.

Dividends

Leishen Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. TechnipFMC pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TechnipFMC pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leishen Energy and TechnipFMC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leishen Energy $69.07 million 1.44 N/A N/A N/A TechnipFMC $9.27 billion 1.32 $56.20 million $1.90 15.28

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than Leishen Energy.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Leishen Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leishen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Leishen Cayman is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Leishen Cayman conducts substantially all of the operations through its Operating Subsidiaries. Our primary office is located in Beijing, China, from which we serve a large customer base throughout the PRC. Our Group comprises 12 subsidiaries, established in, having branches, offices or customer service centers in the Xinjiang, Sichuan, Shandong and Jiangsu provinces of China, as well as Hong Kong. — The Leishen Group was founded in 2007 and is a provider of clean-energy equipment and integrated solutions for the oil and gas industry, with a commitment to providing customers with high-performance, safe and cost-effective energy solutions. Our businesses include (i) designing and supplying equipment for the clean-energy industry; (ii) oil and gas engineering technical services; (iii) new energy production and operation; and (iv) digitalization and integration equipment. At present, the Group holds more than 75 patents and software copyrights, forming a comprehensive ecosystem of core technical capabilities. Currently, our business operations have expanded to many countries and regions, such as Central Asia, and Southeast Asia, and our service abilities and quality have been widely recognized and praised by foreign customers. Efficient, safe and energy-saving equipment combined with professional technical services have enabled our brand to gain positive attention and recognition from our customers and enabled us to become a well-known equipment and services provider in the oil and gas industry. — Our two manufacturing plants are in Chengdu, Sichuan province, PRC. Two of our primary Operating Subsidiaries, ZJY Technologies Co., Ltd. and China Oil Blue Ocean Petroleum Technology Inc. were founded in 2007, and we have over 16 years of operational history. Throughout our operating history, we continued to establish other Operating Subsidiaries as we expanded our global footprint and business lines in the 2010s and 2020s. Leishen Cayman was incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands on October 19, 2022, as the holding company of our Group. We are also in the process of establishing overseas customer service centers in Dubai to cover the Middle East, Kazakhstan to cover the Central Asia, Chad to cover the West Africa and Indonesia to cover the Southeast Asia regions. BUSINESS SEGMENTS Through more than 16 years of operating history in the oil and gas industry, we have accumulated substantial experience and proprietary know-how, and are applying our hard-earned expertise into our businesses, which are divided into the following four segments: Clean-Energy Equipment Based on the different needs of customers and varying production environments, we design customized solutions for our clients, and supply our customers with a wide variety of equipment, such as reciprocating compressor units, hydrogen compressors, expansion units, wellhead heating systems (electromagnetic/solar energy), wellhead safety control systems, oil-water separation systems, natural gas online sampling systems, oil and gas skid-mounted equipment, expansion differential pressure power generation equipment, solar furnace, polymer flexible composite pipes and low temperature automation instruments. Revenues from sales of our clean-energy equipment were $39,581,383 and $18,697,671 for the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and $21,184,069 and $12,010,158 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Gross profit for our clean-energy equipment sales increased by $5,636,192 to $11,867,463 for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared to $6,231,271 in 2022, and increased by $4,742,868 to $8,158,215 for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3,415,347 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. Oil and Gas Engineering Technical Services We provide customers with a broad range of products and technical solutions for oil and gas production to meet the different needs of oilfield users and production site geographical conditions, and achieve clients’ objectives for production maximization, cost reduction and operational reliability. More specifically, we design and customize various pressurization gas injection units, coupled with ancillary services such as equipment leasing, technical personnel support and remote expert product diagnosis, in order to help our customers attain heightened productivity and efficiency. We also offer various types of professional services, such as equipment maintenance, spare parts supply, upgrading and customization, and other technical services to our customers. Leveraging on our long-term cooperative relationships with world-renowned brand owners, we can establish a spare parts reserve warehouse at the customer’s site to provide integrated and timely operation support for the transportation, maintenance, repair, and troubleshooting of the user’s on-site equipment. Revenues from our oil and gas field engineering technical services were $6,933,984 and $5,949,349 for the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and $3,005,168 and $3,219,672 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Gross profit for our oil and gas field engineering technical services segment increased to $5,841,824 for the year ended September 30, 2023 from $4,966,560 in 2022, and decreased to $1,919,484 for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2,654,054 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. New Energy Production and Operation We focus on the planning and operation of LNG and CNG processing and sales, and new energy industries We are committed to providing customers with natural gas and other multi-category clean-energy resources, providing integrated solutions and developing diversified products and operational services centered around customer needs. Revenues from sales of new energy were $23,204,437 and $17,713,342 for the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and $14,000,065 and $11,948,300 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Gross profit for sales of new energy decreased by $1,248,361 to $459,218 for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1,707,579 for 2022, and decreased by $135,357 to $432,009 for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $567,366 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. Digitalization and Integration Equipment Leveraging on our years of practical experience in the oil and gas industry, and in anticipation of future trends of industrial interconnectivity, our Digitalization and Integration business is designed to provide informatization solutions for the industry chain which is being met with industrial intelligence, mobility, industrial interconnection and big data trends. At present, this business segment is centered on creating digitally managed oilfields (equipped with predictive technologies for the maintenance and management of equipment, health, safety and environment monitoring and intelligent inspection, intelligent central control rooms etc.), digitalized oil and gas transportation, intelligent manufacturing and warehousing, and intelligent hardware. Revenues from sales of our digitalization and integration equipment were $3,364,644 and $4,356,143 for the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $1,694,214 and $2,052,231 for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Gross profit for our digitalization and integration equipment sales decreased by $419,589 to $210,536 for the year ended September 30, 2023, compared to $630,125 in 2022, and increased by $349,690 to $410,449 for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $60,759 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. Our principal executive office is located at 103 Huizhong Li, B Building, Peking Times Square, Unit 15B10, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is at 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-9009, Cayman Islands. The legal name of Leishen Cayman is Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Puglisi & Associates at 850 Library Avenue, Suite 204, Newark, Delaware.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing system; flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; robotics; well and asset services; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; flexible pipes; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems; separation and processing systems; skid systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

