Critical Comparison: Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Main Street Capital and Super Hi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20 Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus price target of $52.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Main Street Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 89.25% 13.83% 7.37% Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Main Street Capital and Super Hi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.3% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Main Street Capital and Super Hi International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $601.25 million 7.77 $428.45 million $5.84 9.03 Super Hi International $778.31 million 1.80 $25.26 million $0.30 71.67

Main Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super Hi International. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Hi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Super Hi International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides “one stop” financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $5 million and $100 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $150 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $3 million and $75 million in annual EBITDA in between $3 million and $25 million in lower middle market $5 million and $75 million in credit solution. The firm’s middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

About Super Hi International

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.