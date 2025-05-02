Critical Comparison: United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) versus PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PolyPid and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 304.76%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and United American Healthcare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($4.97) -0.56 United American Healthcare N/A N/A $720,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -624.10% -129.28% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PolyPid beats United American Healthcare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

