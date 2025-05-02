Critical Contrast: Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) & Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) and Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Neumora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Neumora Therapeutics N/A -73.63% -68.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Big Cypress Acquisition and Neumora Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Neumora Therapeutics 1 5 3 0 2.22

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.29, indicating a potential upside of 1,103.75%. Given Neumora Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neumora Therapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Neumora Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Neumora Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.93 million ($1.53) -0.50

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease; and NMRA-266, which is in the phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In addition, its preclinical phase product includes NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

