CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, thirty have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total value of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,875 shares of company stock valued at $50,491,736. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $431.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 846.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

