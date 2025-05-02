Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCK. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Crown Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. Crown has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 10,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,762,000 after buying an additional 3,074,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,568,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,605 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $66,732,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 674,072 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

