CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 285384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.72 million.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,852,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $4,439,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after buying an additional 73,435 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $3,787,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 57,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

