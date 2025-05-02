Cutler Capital Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.76.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

