D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645,039 shares during the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $20,258,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 91,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on QBTS shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QBTS opened at $6.97 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.