DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CIVB

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIVB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $346.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.33 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

In related news, Chairman Dennis E. Murray, Jr. acquired 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $137,848.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,995.28. This trade represents a 47.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 24.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

