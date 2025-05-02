DA Davidson Cuts Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $30.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.78%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 677.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Amkor Technology by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

