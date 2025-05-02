DA Davidson Cuts Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Price Target to $36.00

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $368.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.76. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $110,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,540.35. This represents a 22.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $35,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $133,024. This represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,393 shares of company stock worth $166,994. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

