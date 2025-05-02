DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook of Graco FY2025 Earnings

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. Graco has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 37.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,990,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,210,000 after buying an additional 1,412,704 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

