DA Davidson Issues Positive Outlook for OP Bancorp Earnings

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on OP Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of OPBK opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.54. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 880.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

