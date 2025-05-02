DA Davidson Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target to $65.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

