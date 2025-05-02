DA Davidson Lowers Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target to $18.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.68. Meridian has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Meridian had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Meridian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Meridian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 432,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

