DA Davidson Predicts Higher Earnings for Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Financial in a report released on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Financial’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLG. Barclays increased their price target on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Flagstar Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

FLG stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36. Flagstar Financial has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Flagstar Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.54%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

