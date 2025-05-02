DA Davidson Predicts Origin Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 812.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

