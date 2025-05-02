Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as low as $108.04 and last traded at $110.85, with a volume of 2681906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.69.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.55.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average of $162.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

