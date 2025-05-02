Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 857210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.43 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DLX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 3,926 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Deluxe by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after buying an additional 177,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $3,210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 596,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $659.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.