Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 857210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.43 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.
Deluxe Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLX
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 3,926 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Deluxe by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after buying an additional 177,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $3,210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 596,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deluxe Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $659.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.
About Deluxe
Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deluxe
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.