Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Position Trimmed by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 778,339 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Denison Mines by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after buying an additional 6,305,332 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,504 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

