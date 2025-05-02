Desjardins Predicts Kraken Robotics’ Q1 Earnings (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Kraken Robotics in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PNG. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on Kraken Robotics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$2.48 on Wednesday. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.25 million, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.39.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

