Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

DBOEY opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

