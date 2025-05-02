Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $42.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 7563594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cowen downgraded Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.87.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 145,216 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,967,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 52,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.