DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded at Bank of America

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price.

DRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $254.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,716,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 901,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $14,889,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 368,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,805 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

