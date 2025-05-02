DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $171.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as low as $183.31 and last traded at $187.70, with a volume of 1044782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.01.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.61.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $125,285,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $89,351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $58,827,000 after buying an additional 290,655 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.