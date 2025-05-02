Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $28.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

