Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -1.95.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

