Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Purchases 78,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.1% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

