Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report) by 227.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dogness (International) were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

Shares of DOGZ stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Dogness (International) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.