Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report) by 227.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dogness (International) were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Dogness (International) Stock Performance
Shares of DOGZ stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.
Dogness (International) Company Profile
