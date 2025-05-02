Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $420.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as low as $482.30 and last traded at $490.37, with a volume of 606176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $493.43.
DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 202,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,095,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,325.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.42 and a 200 day moving average of $449.81.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
