Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.8 %

DPZ opened at $481.39 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $538.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.81. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 737.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 50,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

