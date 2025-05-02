Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $549.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $520.00 to $549.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $481.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.42 and a 200-day moving average of $449.81. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $538.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

