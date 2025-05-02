e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,973.12. The trade was a 25.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

