E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, DZ Bank cut E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
E.On Stock Down 0.3 %
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
