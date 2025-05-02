E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank cut E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

E.On Stock Down 0.3 %

E.On Company Profile

EONGY opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.71.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

