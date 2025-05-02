Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $100.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.15.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Eastman Chemical

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,233,000 after buying an additional 282,458 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.