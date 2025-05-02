Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $85.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Eastman Chemical traded as low as $74.82 and last traded at $77.03, with a volume of 1488384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,477.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

