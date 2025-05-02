Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 496,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at $298,106,679.75. This represents a 3.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $36,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 2,243.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

