Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 227,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 145,324 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 449,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $404.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.32. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $420.00.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

