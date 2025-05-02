Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $509.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.9 %

ELV opened at $408.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.07 and a 200-day moving average of $406.13.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.