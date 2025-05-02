Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,157,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevation Oncology were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,041 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 302.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELEV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded Elevation Oncology to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.77. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

