Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,641 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period.

Enhabit stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.60. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

