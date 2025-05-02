Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $123.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.38.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. Entegris has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

