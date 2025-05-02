Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFSC opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

