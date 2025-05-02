Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBJ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PBJ opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

