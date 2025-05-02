Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 74.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 122,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

UJUN opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.39. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

